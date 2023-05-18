Jill Duggar Gets Emotional In Intense Duggar Family Docuseries Trailer

"Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" will dive into the Duggar family and their lives behind the scenes as they filmed "19 Kids and Counting." The family became entrenched in scandals, including ones associated with their religious beliefs, which followed the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). "The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity," says a woman in the trailer for the upcoming series. "They're something entirely different."

While this exposé on the IBLP is intriguing, it is Jill Duggar Dillard's emotional response in the trailer that caught the attention of long-time and casual fans of the TLC alum. Tears fall from her eyes as she says, "There's a story that's going to be told. And I would rather be the one telling it." Her husband, Derick Dillard, and sister, Amy Duggard King, also appeared in the trailer.