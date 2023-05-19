Whatever Happened To Helen Hunt?

In the '90s, Helen Hunt seemed to be everywhere. After getting her start in the '70s as a child actor in shows like "Amy Prentiss," "Swiss Family Robinson," and "The Fitzpatricks," Hunt landed the role of Lisa in "It Takes Two" in the '80s. By the '90s, she was already a well-known face on TV. Within that decade, she landed a few film roles that catapulted her to new heights of fame, starring in "Kiss of Death," "Twister" and "As Good as It Gets" in quick succession. In 1998, she even took home an Oscar for her performance in "As Good as It Gets." Her career seemed to be getting better and better with each passing year. However, by the mid-2000s, Hunt seemed to have faded out of the public eye.

Although Hunt continued acting and even picked up another Oscar nomination in 2013 for her role in "The Sessions," her career never really reached the same heights. These days, Hunt lives a quiet life away from the spotlight and continues acting in TV and film, while also pursuing writing and directing behind the camera. As she shared with The Guardian in 2019, "It's so funny when people ask, 'What happened to you?'... There's a difference between working hard and being famous."

Let's take a closer look at why Hunt decided to avoid Hollywood super stardom and find out what she's up to now.