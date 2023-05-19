Y&R's Melissa Claire Egan Leaves Hope For Chelsea And Adam Reunion

The relationship between Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) on "The Young and the Restless" has had pendulum swings like those of a rather large grandfather clock. Adam was previously played by Michael Muhney and Justin Hartley, with Grossman taking over the role in 2019. Adam and Chelsea have gone back and forth with each other multiple times over the years. While together they can be good for each other, the couple often splits up because one or the other has made a bad choice.

They have a son named Connor Newman (Judah Mackey), but Chelsea also shares a child with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), and the two are starting to get close again. Ever since Billy helped convince Chelsea to not commit suicide, she's tried to turn her life around completely, approaching almost everyone she's hurt over the years — including Billy! — to apologize and make amends for her atrocious behavior.

Meanwhile, Adam has not only been irritated seeing Billy in Chelsea's orbit so often, but he also had a one-night stand with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and now she's pregnant. Sally is with Adam's brother, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and a DNA test proved Adam is the baby daddy. With this new, irrevocable connection between Adam and Sally, and sparks flying between Billy and Chelsea, a reunion between her and Adam seems unlikely.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).