Princess Eugenie's Due Date Is Arriving Sooner Than Some Suspected
The wait for the newest member of England's royal family just got a little shorter. In late January, Princess Eugenie announced on Instagram that she and husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting baby number two this summer. The princess is the daughter of Prince of Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the niece of King Charles III. She currently resides in the 11th spot for the throne.
The princess has been married to Brooksbank, a business man involved in the hospitality industry, since 2018. The couple introduced the world to their first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in 2021.
Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has been a doting grandmother since August first entered the world. Shortly after he was born, she wrote a letter to her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, that was published in Good Housekeeping. "I smile from my heart every day, because that is how it feels to be a granny." When Eugenie announced her second pregnancy, Ferguson replied on Instagram with, "Granny heaven" and a red heart.
In fact, she's been so excited to greet her latest grandchild that she accidentally let it slip she would be meeting him or her sooner rather than later — as in, just a couple more weeks.
The new royal baby is due in late May
When Princess Eugenie revealed her pregnancy, she was vague about the due date, stating only that the new baby would be a summer arrival. But during an interview with ¡HOLA! TV, as shared with Hello! Magazine, excited grandma Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, replied to a query about Eugenie's pregnancy, saying, "Well, we don't know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it's any minute now."
The Duchess also shared she's quite the fun grandma, "I'm probably one of the best grannies ever. The best abuela ever because I think like a three-year-old." She was referencing her writing career as the author of 48 children's books.
When born in just a couple short weeks, Princess Eugenie's child will become 13th in line for the throne, with brother August sitting at number 12. Both children will call reigning King Charles III their great uncle.