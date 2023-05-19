Princess Eugenie's Due Date Is Arriving Sooner Than Some Suspected

The wait for the newest member of England's royal family just got a little shorter. In late January, Princess Eugenie announced on Instagram that she and husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting baby number two this summer. The princess is the daughter of Prince of Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the niece of King Charles III. She currently resides in the 11th spot for the throne.

The princess has been married to Brooksbank, a business man involved in the hospitality industry, since 2018. The couple introduced the world to their first child, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in 2021.

Princess Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson, has been a doting grandmother since August first entered the world. Shortly after he was born, she wrote a letter to her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, that was published in Good Housekeeping. "I smile from my heart every day, because that is how it feels to be a granny." When Eugenie announced her second pregnancy, Ferguson replied on Instagram with, "Granny heaven" and a red heart.

In fact, she's been so excited to greet her latest grandchild that she accidentally let it slip she would be meeting him or her sooner rather than later — as in, just a couple more weeks.