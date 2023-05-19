Christopher Sean Makes Another Crime-Fighting Appearance On Days Of Our Lives

In 2018, rumors abounded that Christopher Sean was leaving "Days of Our Lives" to pursue acting in movies and primetime TV shows. Sean did indeed leave his character, Paul Narita, and has done extensive voiceover work as well as appearing on hit television series like the reboot of "Hawaii 5-0" and "NCIS: Los Angeles." Before exiting the soap, Paul found out his father was John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and he joined him as a private investigator, solving various crimes. Paul was also involved in a love triangle with Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis — currently played by Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker, respectively.

Although he had left town because he had been inadvertently interfering in Sonny and Will's marriage, Paul returned for the streaming spin-off called "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Chapter 2" in 2022. In that short series, Paul ended up meeting Andrew Donovan (Colton Little), son of ISA chief Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy), and an agent himself. The two were instrumental in helping to stop the evil Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) from using three strange and potentially magical prisms for her nefarious purposes. Paul and Andrew had become romantically involved, and it's recently been revealed that returning villain Dimitri Von Leuschner (Peter Porte) is holding him prisoner.

Given that Will and Sonny have moved to New Zealand, Paul's return will take him in exciting new directions.