Olivia Plath Breaks Silence With Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Brother Micah

The TLC reality show "Welcome to Plathville" debuted in 2019 and it focused on the lives of Barry and Kim Plath and their nine children, who lived a very sheltered life in rural Georgia. No good reality show is without its interpersonal conflict, and one of the ongoing plot points has been the drama between Ethan Plath's parents and his wife, Olivia Plath. Both Kim and Barry have voiced displeasure with Olivia over the years, and the conflict led to Olivia and Ethan going no-contact with his parents. The feud between Olivia and her in-laws, particularly Kim, has also caused issues within her marriage, including Olivia getting real about her at times rocky relationship with Ethan.

But while we've seen a lot of drama play out on the small screen with Olivia and her in-laws, she's now facing a very personal issue with the unexpected death of her younger brother, Micah Meggs. On May 4, Meggs was tragically hit by a car while he was riding an e-bike, per The Roanoke Times. He was 15. Olivia posted on her Instagram Stories after the news of his death broke that she was going to be "taking some space" away from social media for a bit to grieve in private, according to the Daily Mail. She's now returned to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to her little brother.