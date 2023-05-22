Donald Trump Can't Hide Hurt Feelings Over Alyssa Farah Griffin In Attack On Former Staffer's Loyalty

In early May, CNN hosted a televised Town Hall that featured former President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump who, according to fact-checkers, spent a great deal of his time on air making false claims about the 2020 election being stolen as well as stating other non-truths that moderator Kaitlan Collins attempted to point out several times during the live broadcast (via CNN). Trump, however, bulldozed Collins, and continued to make statements about the 2020 election and also took the opportunity to ridicule E. Jean Carroll and her accusations that Trump sexually assaulted her, allegations that a jury had found Trump liable for earlier that week.

After the Town Hall broadcast ended, CNN faced a great deal of backlash for airing the event, leaving CNN on the defensive. In a statement, the news network said, "Tonight Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist. She asked tough, fair and revealing questions ... And she followed up and fact-checked President Trump in real time to arm voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as the Republican frontrunner."

Another CNN contributor, Alyssa Farah Griffin, once Trump's White House Staffer, also defended CNN's decision to air the Town Hall that Trump virtually took over, saying that the former president outed himself as being "radioactive for independents and moderates" (via New York Post). And she didn't stop there.