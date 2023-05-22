General Hospital's Maurice Benard Previews Sonny's Romantic Proposal To Nina
"General Hospital" fans were thrown for a loop that fateful time in 2021 when Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was accidentally thrust down the Port Charles River to the sleepy Pennsylvania town of Nixon Falls with amnesia. As avid viewers are well aware by now, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) found him there, but kept his existence a secret to spite his wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) because of their famous feud. When everything was finally revealed, the fallout had immense consequences for Sonny's family and friends, and the fact that he and Nina were in love caused him and Carly to divorce.
Over the years, Nina and Carly have both kept dire secrets from each other to devastating repercussions each time. Now it's Nina's turn again, as she anonymously informed the SEC that Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) inadvertently engaged in insider trading when the companies ELQ and Aurora Media were poised to merge. That business deal fell through, and now Carly and Drew are facing possible jail time. At the moment, they have no idea that it was Nina who set things in motion.
So far, Sonny has forgiven Nina for not telling anyone that he'd been alive in Nixon Falls, and the two are pretty happy together — so happy that it looks like Sonny is on the verge of proposing to Nina. But everything is going to blow up in her face if her latest dastardly secret comes out.
Nina's secret may destroy her relationship with Sonny
Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and his father, Sonny Corinthos, have been at odds lately, but are starting to come to an understanding. Michael has been angry that Sonny chose Nina Reeves over this mother and upended the family's dynamic. On the April 19 episode of "General Hospital," Michael's brother Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) cautioned him not to make Sonny choose between Nina and his family. But now, Soap Opera Digest, via Soaps, has reported the explosive news that Sonny is going to propose to Nina, cementing their relationship.
Sonny was happy when Nina encouraged him to attend the wedding of Michael and his dying bride, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), without her, as she and Willow simply do not get along. Benard told SOD that Sonny is truly in love with Nina. He said, "The proposal Sonny does to Nina is as good as it gets," adding, "I'm not saying this is the best, but I am saying it's up there with the best that I've had. I think it's really special." This, of course, was in reference to the fact that Sonny has proposed to women several times over the years. However, Soaps also speculated that Carly (now Carly Spencer) may discover Nina's secret soon, which is sure to put more than a monkey wrench into Nina's relationship with Sonny.
We remain on the edge of our seats waiting to see how this plays out!