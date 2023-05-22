General Hospital's Maurice Benard Previews Sonny's Romantic Proposal To Nina

"General Hospital" fans were thrown for a loop that fateful time in 2021 when Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was accidentally thrust down the Port Charles River to the sleepy Pennsylvania town of Nixon Falls with amnesia. As avid viewers are well aware by now, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) found him there, but kept his existence a secret to spite his wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) because of their famous feud. When everything was finally revealed, the fallout had immense consequences for Sonny's family and friends, and the fact that he and Nina were in love caused him and Carly to divorce.

Over the years, Nina and Carly have both kept dire secrets from each other to devastating repercussions each time. Now it's Nina's turn again, as she anonymously informed the SEC that Carly and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) inadvertently engaged in insider trading when the companies ELQ and Aurora Media were poised to merge. That business deal fell through, and now Carly and Drew are facing possible jail time. At the moment, they have no idea that it was Nina who set things in motion.

So far, Sonny has forgiven Nina for not telling anyone that he'd been alive in Nixon Falls, and the two are pretty happy together — so happy that it looks like Sonny is on the verge of proposing to Nina. But everything is going to blow up in her face if her latest dastardly secret comes out.