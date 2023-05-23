Meghan Markle Reportedly Eyed As First Guest On Gayle King's Talk Show Cheekily Titled King Charles

A forthcoming prime-time talk show reportedly wants Meghan Markle as the very first guest. In April, CNN reported that it will debut a new weekly show featuring Gayle King and Charles Barkley as hosts. Slated for Wednesday nights, "King Charles" — a clever combination of the two hosts' names — has not yet publicly defined its focus, according to Chris Licht, CNN's CEO.

A source told Express: "Meghan is right at the top of their wanted list and Gayle and the show's executives believe the duchess would guarantee an enormous launch audience." The insider continued, "No guests have been lined up at all yet for [the] 'King Charles' show because the launch is a few months away. But Gayle believes Meghan will want to seize the opportunity to rebuild her image."

This rumor has not yet been verified by the Duchess of Sussex or anyone working for her. King, perhaps best known for her longtime friendship with Oprah Winfrey, currently anchors "CBS Mornings," while Barkley, a former pro basketball player, is an analyst on Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. Naturally, the cheeky title's ties to the royal family will have fans raising their eyebrows.