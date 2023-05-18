All The Witnesses That Have Challenged Harry And Meghan's Paparazzi Car Chase Claims

Harry and Meghan's 'near-fatal' car chase is drawing criticism from some as more details emerge about the event. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in a two-hour-long car chase with paparazzi on May 16 in New York City, where the couple and Markle's mother were leaving an award ceremony where Markle was awarded the Woman of Vision Award. However, several witnesses are challenging Harry and Meghan's paparazzi car chase claims with their version of events.

Taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh reportedly picked up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with Markle's mother and a security guard, outside of the NYPD 19th precinct on East 67th Street, according to People. He shared that they were followed by two cars and ended up blocked by a trash truck when a sea of paparazzi swarmed the vehicle taking photos. Singh told The Washington Post: "I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared, but it's New York — it's safe."