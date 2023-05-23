Gisele Bündchen Breathes New Life Into Old Dress With Eco-Friendly Gala Look (And We're Inspired)

Over the weekend, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen attended the Luz Alliance Fund Miami Gala, and she made sure to turn heads with a stunning, yet surprisingly familiar, eco-friendly dress. The event, in partnership with the organization Brazil Foundation, was the brainchild of the model herself and spearheaded by her own initiative. The gala was organized to raise funds to protect and preserve natural Brazilian ecosystems.

Bündchen has often woven environmentalism into her life and career, telling British GQ last year: "I feel like I'm one with nature. It's like my first love, it's just who I am." She also informed the publication that a visit to the Amazon inspired the supermodel to transform her love of nature into action-oriented efforts to protect it, explaining, "As a child growing up I felt the Amazon was such a powerful thing, indestructible, this massive, vast forest. But when I got there, I realized how fragile it was."

Thus, "That's when my whole life changed because I was like, 'I need to do something.'" In line with her status as a fashion icon and one of the world's top models, Bündchen has found a way to marry going green with looking stylish, just as she did during the Miami gala with a repurposed gown that still looked utterly fabulous.