Kate Middleton Channels Barbiecore At Royal Chelsea Flower Show

As the world anticipates Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" movie, pink fashion is at an all-time high. On TikTok, #Barbiecore has over 320 million views (and counting), and big-name brands like Valentino have made hot pink a red carpet must. Even Catherine, Princess of Wales, jumped on board the bright pink train at this year's Chelsea Flower Show, dawning a color-blocked silk shirt dress from ME+EM that previously belonged to her mother, Carole. It's since sold out on the brand's website thanks to Kate Middleton's style icon status.

This wasn't the Princess of Wales' first collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society — she previously worked with landscape architects in 2019 to design the popular Back to Nature Garden in Wisley. This year, the princess made one of her famous surprise appearances at the first-annual RHS Children's Picnic, which welcomed children from 10 schools to the Chelsea Gardens. "Her Royal Highness met the schoolchildren as they enjoyed a picnic at the site's bandstand, before joining them on a visit to three of this year's Show Gardens to take part in activities including a bug hunt, planning a home-grown meal and discovering how gardens can support wellbeing," Kensington Palace noted in an official statement, per Town & Country.

The children even asked the future queen a few questions, with one student wondering something we'd all like to know: "What is it like being a princess?" (via The Royal Family Channel). Apparently, it involves a lot of hard work!