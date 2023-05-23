Kate Middleton Channels Barbiecore At Royal Chelsea Flower Show
As the world anticipates Greta Gerwig's live-action "Barbie" movie, pink fashion is at an all-time high. On TikTok, #Barbiecore has over 320 million views (and counting), and big-name brands like Valentino have made hot pink a red carpet must. Even Catherine, Princess of Wales, jumped on board the bright pink train at this year's Chelsea Flower Show, dawning a color-blocked silk shirt dress from ME+EM that previously belonged to her mother, Carole. It's since sold out on the brand's website thanks to Kate Middleton's style icon status.
This wasn't the Princess of Wales' first collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society — she previously worked with landscape architects in 2019 to design the popular Back to Nature Garden in Wisley. This year, the princess made one of her famous surprise appearances at the first-annual RHS Children's Picnic, which welcomed children from 10 schools to the Chelsea Gardens. "Her Royal Highness met the schoolchildren as they enjoyed a picnic at the site's bandstand, before joining them on a visit to three of this year's Show Gardens to take part in activities including a bug hunt, planning a home-grown meal and discovering how gardens can support wellbeing," Kensington Palace noted in an official statement, per Town & Country.
The children even asked the future queen a few questions, with one student wondering something we'd all like to know: "What is it like being a princess?" (via The Royal Family Channel). Apparently, it involves a lot of hard work!
Kate Middleton's bright pink look is right on trend
Barbiecore fashion means a few things: bright colors (mainly pink), platform shoes, and maybe even a pair of rollerblades if you're up for it. "'Barbiecore' is all about embracing vibrant hues — particularly the doll's signature hot pink — in everyday life," Dayna Isom Johnson, a trend expert at Etsy, told "Good Morning America," adding, "with many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier, and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this '80s-inspired, unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking center stage as the 'it' style of the summer."
As reported by Klarna, hyper-feminine fashion was on the rise throughout 2022. Specifically, the sale of pink trousers was up an impressive 126%. Like Catherine, Princess of Wales, countless high-profile celebrities are giving the trend a try. Unsurprisingly, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie have already started showing off trendy pink looks during interview circuits for the upcoming "Barbie" movie. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly matched in pastel last year at the "Life in Pink" premiere, and celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lana Condor have all rocked head-to-toe hot pink Valentino ensembles. As "Barbie" hits theaters and the weather warms up, it's only a matter of time before we'll see an influx of bright pink bikinis, micro-minis, and statement sunglasses. So pack up your pink jeep and hit the beach — or the royal flower show.