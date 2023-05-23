Kate Middleton Sums Up Royal Life In One Simple Sentence

While we may feel like we can imagine what the royal family's day-to-day lives are like, the general public really only has as much insight into the royals as they let us have. Consequently, it's no surprise that among the questions some children had upon meeting Kate Middleton, what it's like to be the future queen was a burning one.

In the wake of King Charles III and Queen Camilla officially taking over the throne, it's been reported that Prince William is already planning his own coronation. It's safe to say, then, that the future must be on the brain for the Princess of Wales, as well, since Charles and Camilla's coronation means that Kate is one step closer to the crown. This week, she paid a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, an event that was a favorite of her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. During her visit, Kate was joined by children who were touring the event, and they posed a question to her that is likely on plenty of royal fans' minds.