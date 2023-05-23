Lexi Ainsworth Hints Her Soap Opera Days Aren't Over After General Hospital Exit

Lexi Ainsworth made her "General Hospital" debut in 2009 after the character, Kristina Corinthos Davis was rapidly aged. During her portrayal by Ainsworth, Kristina was involved in several significant storylines including the controversial abuse plot. The storyline witnessed her boyfriend at the time, Kiefer Bauer, (Christian Alexander) abusing her, culminating in him being run over and killed by her mother, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Another prominent storyline featuring Kristina was the Dawn of Day cult plot where Kristina fell under the spell of the polarizing personality Shiloh. The situation became quite dangerous for Kristina leading to a near sexual assault and it took a kidnapping intervention by Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to obtain her freedom. Following this, Kristina's only made intermittent appearances in Port Charles, typically in scenes with the other Davis girls.

Recently, soap fans were floored to learn Ainsworth was being axed from the soap after over a decade in the role. Kristina was finally making more frequent visits on the canvas, so dropping Ainsworth didn't appear to be in the cards. However, the character has officially been recast with "Days Of Our Lives" alum Kate Mansi. Thankfully for fans of Ainsworth, she recently confirmed the door to her future in daytime television is far from closed.