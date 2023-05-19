Y&R's Allison Lanier Celebrates One Year As Summer
Actor Allison Lanier took over the part of Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless" in May 2022 after Hunter King stepped down from the role. Over the past year, Summer has been in the middle of an especially dramatic storyline. She is married to Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and was thrown for a loop when his mother, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), turned up alive after being presumed dead for 10 years. Since Diane's return, Summer hasn't trusted her. Her own mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), has a longstanding feud with Diane and found out she'd betrayed the notorious Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Out of spite, Phyllis made a call to Stark to let him know Diane was in Genoa City.
Stark believed Diane landed him in prison, so after being released and getting the call, he brought his dangerous ways to town. Summer wasn't happy when Kyle worked with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) to frame Stark for theft and send him back to prison. That plan failed, and things got out of control when Stark and Phyllis concocted a scheme to fake her murder and frame Diane for it. It got worse when Phyllis got cold feet, and Stark wouldn't let her reveal she was alive, and she ended up killing him in self-defense. Summer was reeling from the fact that she thought her mother was dead, coupled with believing Diane was the murderer.
Now that Phyllis has revealed herself to Summer, Lanier has a great deal of turmoil to bring to life through her character.
Lanier feels lucky to get to play Summer
May 17 marked Allison Lanier's one-year anniversary playing Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless." In an interview with Digital Journal, the actress stated that she was nervous when she started because the character had already been around for a while. But regarding the talented cast she interacts with, Lanier remarked, "I love working with these people and learning from those who have been doing it for years. I feel very grateful to have a small part in the legacy of such an iconic show."
As the show continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Lanier posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, stating, "Fifty years (50!!!) of 'The Young and the Restless,' ONE year exactly since I filmed my first episode, countless flights back and forth to NYC, 5 short term sublets, 130+ episodes shot, many tears (scripted and otherwise), many lessons, a lot of laughter, new friendships, learning, and one immeasurable love. I feel incredibly lucky. Xo." The post was accompanied by several pictures both in front of and behind the studio cameras and beyond. Co-star Tracy Bregman (Lauren Fenmore) wished her a happy anniversary. Former on-screen antagonist James Hyde responded with, "[You're] doing amazing work !!!!" while Susan Walters followed that up with, "And you're amazing!! From day one!!" Fans everywhere praised her acting on "Y&R" and wished her well.
One viewer summarized the general feeling, saying, "Happy anniversary! We love having you in Genoa City as our Summer Newman!"