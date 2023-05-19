Y&R's Allison Lanier Celebrates One Year As Summer

Actor Allison Lanier took over the part of Summer Newman on "The Young and the Restless" in May 2022 after Hunter King stepped down from the role. Over the past year, Summer has been in the middle of an especially dramatic storyline. She is married to Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and was thrown for a loop when his mother, Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), turned up alive after being presumed dead for 10 years. Since Diane's return, Summer hasn't trusted her. Her own mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), has a longstanding feud with Diane and found out she'd betrayed the notorious Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Out of spite, Phyllis made a call to Stark to let him know Diane was in Genoa City.

Stark believed Diane landed him in prison, so after being released and getting the call, he brought his dangerous ways to town. Summer wasn't happy when Kyle worked with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) to frame Stark for theft and send him back to prison. That plan failed, and things got out of control when Stark and Phyllis concocted a scheme to fake her murder and frame Diane for it. It got worse when Phyllis got cold feet, and Stark wouldn't let her reveal she was alive, and she ended up killing him in self-defense. Summer was reeling from the fact that she thought her mother was dead, coupled with believing Diane was the murderer.

Now that Phyllis has revealed herself to Summer, Lanier has a great deal of turmoil to bring to life through her character.