Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wedding Dress Inspo From Princess Diana Was Clear All Along

On May 22, Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared on "Live With Kelly and Mark," and the group got to talking about the "Seinfeld" star's happy marriage. Kelly Ripa commented, "You and your husband have been married for 35 years." She then showed a photo of Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall on their wedding day back in 1987. Upon seeing the photo, Louis-Dreyfus laughed and said, "Yes, look at that wedding dress. You'll see I fashioned my dress after Princess Diana."

While it's clear that the seven-time Emmy award-winner was poking a bit of fun at her vintage dress, it's safe to say that plenty of people found Princess Diana's famous wedding dress to be their own wedding day outfit inspo.

In the early '80s, Louis-Dreyfus met her future husband at an audition for his own theater production. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson" in April 2013, Louis-Dreyfus described how she felt when she met "the one," saying, "I would say that I knew almost immediately. It's really the truth." So, while it seems like this marriage was built to last for 35 years and far beyond, we think her fashion inspiration for the big day definitely didn't hurt.