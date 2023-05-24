Y&R's Bryton James Weighs In On Devon And Abby's New Living Arrangement

Devon Hamilton Winters' (Bryton James) affair with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) rocked "The Young and the Restless" to its core last year. Despite the two maintaining a close co-parenting relationship, they were both romantically involved with other people and didn't plan to cross the line. Unfortunately, their chemistry was undeniable, and they eventually slept together — which Abby's husband, Chance Chancellor (Connor Floyd), and Devon's girlfriend, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), walked in on.

At first, the affair completely blew up their lives. Chance and Abby split after he declared he wanted a divorce, and Amanda broke things off with Devon. It took a while for Abby and Devon to realize they couldn't contain their feelings anymore. They started seeing each other on a casual level, and she acted as a listening ear throughout his drama with his sister, Lily Winters (Christel Khalil).

Recently, Devon proposed the idea for Abby to move in with him. On paper, it made perfect sense, but she was hesitant because of what others, namely her ex-husband Chance, might think. Ultimately, she agreed to cohabitate with Devon, something his portrayer James has a lot of opinions about. While some might find it to be a sign they're moving too fast, the actor believes it's the natural forward progression of Devon and Abby's relationship.