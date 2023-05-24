Stephen Nichols' Tribute To Long-Time Days Of Our Lives Love Mary Beth Evans Will Melt Your Heart

"Days of Our Lives" fans can't deny that the couple of Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady are among the most iconic on the soap opera. The duo, played by Stephen Nichols and Mary Beth Evans, has been delighting viewers for decades. However, it isn't just their characters that share a special bond. In reality, Nichols and Evans are also very close. This week, Nichols proved just how important Evans is in his life when he paid tribute to his on-screen wife with a sweet Instagram post. The actor shared a video montage of Evans as Kayla Brady and even gushed over his co-star in the caption.

"37 years ago, the sunshine known as @marybeth.evans walked into Salem and my life. It's been brighter ever since," he wrote. "Mary Beth, you are and always will be the 🌞 of my life, Sweetness! Your love, your talent, your beauty are beyond compare. Happy anniversary to the absolute best TV wife. I wouldn't ever want another." Of course, Evans couldn't resist sharing her own sweet message to Nichols. "Wow my love. We have had the best time from day one of you tormenting me... haha," she commented on her co-star's post.

Meanwhile, longtime fans of the actors will likely remember that their connection goes past "Days of Our Lives" as they've also played a couple on another soap opera.