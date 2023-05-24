The Heartbreaking Death Of Tina Turner

The legendary Tina Turner has died at age 83. "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," Turner's spokesperson Bernard Doherty said in a statement reported by Deadline on May 24. Though the icon's cause of death was not initially announced, Turner had reportedly been dealing with an ongoing illness.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee on November 26, 1939, the late Turner was the daughter of Zelma and Floyd Bullock (via Biography). Turner's parents split up when she was young. Her grandmother then took charge of her upbringing until her death, after which Turner and her sister were raised by their mother in St. Louis, Missouri.

After graduating from high school, The Atlanta-Journal Constitution notes that Turner worked as a nursing aide at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and had aspirations of going into the medical field. That changed when she began going out to some of the R&B clubs in the area. As fate would have it, she regularly attended shows that featured Ike Turner — her future husband — and his Kings of Rhythm.

Turner would regularly watch the show but longed to perform herself. Soon, she was on stage and eventually became a full-time member of the group, ditching her nursing career for show business.