How To Easily Grow Out Your Pixie Cut
Getting a fresh chop is the ultimate way to transform your look and show off your elevated style. If you're brave enough, the pixie cut is a bold, dramatic hairstyle that will have all eyes on you. We've seen countless celebrities get the transformative cut, including Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Charithra Chandran, and Bella Hadid, who show us how to successfully rock the edgy hairstyle. While the cut is undeniably trendy, you may be wondering what happens when you want to grow your locks out.
Most of us want to avoid getting to that awkward length of hair that's no longer pixie short, but not quite mid-length or long, either. Fortunately, you don't need to go through a not-so-cute hair length that's hard to work with, even if you're growing out a pixie cut. There are a few steps that, when followed, will make growing out a pixie cut easy and stylish.
Maintain your hair's health with regular upkeep
Since you're now on a journey to achieving longer locks, it's vital that you keep your hair as healthy as possible. Maintaining your hair's health will limit split ends and breakage, and in turn, help it grow out better. Apply conditioning treatments weekly to boost your hair's hydration and strength. We recommend using the Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask once to twice a week. Another way to keep your hair's health in check is to lay off heat-styling tools and only use them occasionally to keep the damage done to your locks to a minimum.
You'll also want to visit your hairstylist for regular trims. We know this might sound like the exact opposite of what you want to do, but it could actually help you grow out your hair. Regular trims will get rid of split ends and give your hair the conditions it needs to grow.
Embrace the right hairstyles as your locks grow
As your hair grows, your pixie cut will inevitably transition into a shaggy pixie cut. We recommend adding more layers to your hair as it starts to grow to embrace the disheveled, textured, and layered look that's been trending. When your pixie cut grows slightly, part your bangs to the side for a side-swept, tousled hairstyle. If layers aren't your thing, ask your hairstylist to give you long, sweeping layers that will complement your cut without giving your locks too much movement. There are plenty of fabulous long pixie cut hairstyles to embrace that will make the transition both easy and stylish.
Once your locks start reaching past your ears, try the trendy wolf cut for a weightless, layered style that will up your hair's volume. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, and Barbie Ferreira are just a few celebs who have rocked the wispy, bed-head-inspired style. With this versatile hairstyle, you'll be wowing everyone with your rocker-chic look.