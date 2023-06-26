How To Easily Grow Out Your Pixie Cut

Getting a fresh chop is the ultimate way to transform your look and show off your elevated style. If you're brave enough, the pixie cut is a bold, dramatic hairstyle that will have all eyes on you. We've seen countless celebrities get the transformative cut, including Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Charithra Chandran, and Bella Hadid, who show us how to successfully rock the edgy hairstyle. While the cut is undeniably trendy, you may be wondering what happens when you want to grow your locks out.

Most of us want to avoid getting to that awkward length of hair that's no longer pixie short, but not quite mid-length or long, either. Fortunately, you don't need to go through a not-so-cute hair length that's hard to work with, even if you're growing out a pixie cut. There are a few steps that, when followed, will make growing out a pixie cut easy and stylish.