Celine Dion's Heartbreaking Tour Cancellation Sheds Light On Her Ongoing Health Issues

On May 26, Céline Dion, one of the best-selling artists of all time, announced that she was canceling the rest of her Courage World Tour. This news came months after the singer revealed that she was suffering from stiff-person syndrome.

On Instagram, Dion wrote, "I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up ... and I can't wait to see you again!"

The global superstar first revealed that she was hitting the road for her Courage World Tour in 2019. As this was her first U.S. tour since her 2008-2009 Taking Chances World Tour, fans relished the news. The tour kicked off in Quebec in September of that year, and Dion went on to do 52 shows from 2019 to 2020. However, she had to postpone the rest of the dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then came Dion's heartbreaking diagnosis.