Was Kourtney Really Almost Fired From KUWTK? Here's What We Know
Over the years, the Kardashian family has been very open about their lives. The family has shared some very personal moments and details with cameras for their reality TV shows. However, Khloé and Kim Kardashian have seemingly been the most open, while their older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has often shied away from the camera. Kourtney's unwillingness to be as transparent as her sisters have often caused issues in the family, and even had Khloé and Kim contemplating firing their sister from the family's reality show at one point.
During the Season 18 premiere of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," viewers watched the Kardashian family drama escalate into Kim and Kourtney getting into a physical altercation. After that, Kourtney announced that she was taking a step back from filming the reality series. "I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow," Kourtney said on the show (via BuzzFeed). "I think just now, when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that."
Kourtney also explained to Vogue Arabia that she strives to have a good work-life balance and that she only wants to put energy into things that make her truly happy. Meanwhile, before Kourtney stepped back from the show, she was nearly fired by her younger sisters after they caught her in a lie.
Kim and Khloé once threatened to fire Kourtney
In 2019, Kourtney Kardashian and her famous sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, were in the middle of a heated battle about her involvement with the family's reality TV series. Kim and Khloé started to suspect that Kourtney may be dating someone and keeping it a secret. Then when Kim and Khloé caught Kourtney in a lie about her location, they began to follow her. They even spied on her during a business meeting when they believed she may be meeting up with a secret boyfriend. After Kourtney revealed that she didn't want to share all of the details of her personal life, Kim and Khloé went on the offensive, speaking with producers and then threatening to fire Kourtney from the show. "We have a proposal for you: It starts with an F and ends with a D," Kim told her older sibling, per Us Weekly.
"All of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more," Kim said in a confessional. "Because if we're not sharing our lives, then what is the show?" Eventually, the family called a meeting to work things out, but Kourtney wasn't willing to change her stance. "My well-being is more important than the show," she said. "I'm not giving in and I'm not going to change my boundaries. That's not gonna happen." Years later, Kourtney is still known for protecting her personal life when it comes to TV.
Kourtney Kardashian has plans to leave reality TV behind in the future
In 2022, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her reality TV career during an interview with Variety. The Poosh founder revealed that she doesn't see herself doing reality television for much longer and that after her stint on Hulu's "The Kardashians" is over, she believes she'll step back from the limelight. "In five years? I see myself living in another city. And I see myself still working because I love to work. I don't think I see myself filming on a show in five years. I would probably envision myself, like, just living," she stated. "I think I see myself living my best life somewhere else. I still want to work and raise my kids, and I don't know, maybe there is a filming element to that, but I don't know, I guess probably not," she added.
Currently, Kourtney is married to Blink1182 drummer Travis Barker and raising three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. She also runs her lifestyle brand Poosh while filming "The Kardashians." However, it seems that the oldest Kardashian sibling has bigger plans beyond reality TV, which has always been something she's been very open about.