Was Kourtney Really Almost Fired From KUWTK? Here's What We Know

Over the years, the Kardashian family has been very open about their lives. The family has shared some very personal moments and details with cameras for their reality TV shows. However, Khloé and Kim Kardashian have seemingly been the most open, while their older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has often shied away from the camera. Kourtney's unwillingness to be as transparent as her sisters have often caused issues in the family, and even had Khloé and Kim contemplating firing their sister from the family's reality show at one point.

During the Season 18 premiere of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," viewers watched the Kardashian family drama escalate into Kim and Kourtney getting into a physical altercation. After that, Kourtney announced that she was taking a step back from filming the reality series. "I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow," Kourtney said on the show (via BuzzFeed). "I think just now, when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that."

Kourtney also explained to Vogue Arabia that she strives to have a good work-life balance and that she only wants to put energy into things that make her truly happy. Meanwhile, before Kourtney stepped back from the show, she was nearly fired by her younger sisters after they caught her in a lie.