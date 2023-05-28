Did Raquel Leviss Use Tom Schwartz To Make Tom Sandoval Jealous? Katie Maloney Thinks So

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval are definitely taking the most heat for their affair on "Vanderpump Rules." But Sandoval's best friend, Tom Schwartz is also taking a lot of the blame. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," he claimed that he knew about the affair in August, but failed to tell anyone — mainly his good friend and Sandoval's girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Schwartz even suggested that Sandoval kept telling him that he was going to tell Madix himself, but fans were not buying it.

Additionally, he insisted to Andy Cohen that, in August, the fling was presented to him as a one-night stand. "And then it became, from my point of view, an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate," he said. Schwartz added his claim that the relationship escalated from there, resulting in Sandoval telling him that he was in love with Leviss in January. "I was flabbergasted, but not surprised," he said, claiming that the affair was an open secret among many people.

It's not just his reputation that is taking a nosedive. Schwartz's new restaurant, which he owns with Sandoval, is also taking the hit. Fans of the show have taken it upon themselves to bash the restaurant, called Schwartz & Sandy's, leaving a ton of negative reviews on Yelp (via Decider). As it stands, the relationship between long-time best buds Schwartz and Sandoval, as well as their joint business venture, is on the rocks, and his relationship with ex-wife Maloney has only gotten worse.