Joe Biden's Sweet Response To Fussy Toddler Cements Grandpa-In-Chief Status

We may elect our government officials primarily for their intelligence, political policies, diplomatic abilities, and vision for the country, but it doesn't hurt when they also happen to show a compassionate human side, too. Presidents past and present have gotten almost as much attention for their devotion to their families and pets as they have for their laws and foreign negotiations. Such is the case with the current POTUS. The little-known facts about Joe Biden — his stutter, his passion for cars and ice cream, his grief over the loss of his first wife and daughter — helped propel the former vice president into the presidency in 2020.

Biden's devotion to his family has also earned him the respect of his supporters. On "Today," his daughter Ashley and granddaughters told former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager that "Pop" calls them regularly, goes to their sporting events, and takes hundreds of pictures to capture family memories. Not surprisingly, then, Biden's grandpa side automatically came out when he welcomed the champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's basketball team to the White House.

He gave a speech filled with many lighthearted moments. The president began by urging the audience to have a seat: "Everybody but [Second Gentleman] Doug [Emhoff] and [Connecticut Sen. Richard] Blumenthal. I've been trying to get them to stand for me for years." Then, just as he was launching into an anecdote, a young audience member made it clear she was bored with the speaker. (Spoiler alert: The speaker was, too!)