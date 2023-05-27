Joe Biden's Sweet Response To Fussy Toddler Cements Grandpa-In-Chief Status
We may elect our government officials primarily for their intelligence, political policies, diplomatic abilities, and vision for the country, but it doesn't hurt when they also happen to show a compassionate human side, too. Presidents past and present have gotten almost as much attention for their devotion to their families and pets as they have for their laws and foreign negotiations. Such is the case with the current POTUS. The little-known facts about Joe Biden — his stutter, his passion for cars and ice cream, his grief over the loss of his first wife and daughter — helped propel the former vice president into the presidency in 2020.
Biden's devotion to his family has also earned him the respect of his supporters. On "Today," his daughter Ashley and granddaughters told former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager that "Pop" calls them regularly, goes to their sporting events, and takes hundreds of pictures to capture family memories. Not surprisingly, then, Biden's grandpa side automatically came out when he welcomed the champion University of Connecticut Huskies men's basketball team to the White House.
He gave a speech filled with many lighthearted moments. The president began by urging the audience to have a seat: "Everybody but [Second Gentleman] Doug [Emhoff] and [Connecticut Sen. Richard] Blumenthal. I've been trying to get them to stand for me for years." Then, just as he was launching into an anecdote, a young audience member made it clear she was bored with the speaker. (Spoiler alert: The speaker was, too!)
President Biden sympathized with a bored toddler
Biden: That’s ok, she’s allowed to do anything you want. Kids rule in my house pic.twitter.com/DMrtssznvn— Acyn (@Acyn) May 26, 2023
Toward the beginning of President Biden's speech for the UConn Huskies championship team, a toddler in the audience began fussing. Immediately, the president dropped his anecdote and went into grandpa mode as he said, "That's okay. Look, she's allowed to do anything you want. Kids rule in my house, okay?" Biden then moved closer to the child and said, "I don't blame you. I'm bored with me, too!" The crowd got a huge laugh out of the line. The president then wave to the girl, asked how old she was (just two), and told her parent, "That's a great age. Hold her tight." (He definitely knows all about young kids: Joe Biden has seven grandchildren total.)
It was only a brief moment, but it made a huge impact on Twitter users who praised the president's kindness. "Even if you don't agree with his politics, you can't deny he's a genuine, caring and compassionate guy," said one. Actor Diedrich Bader (of "Lucky Hank" and "Office Space" fame) agreed: "'I'm bored with me too' is inarguably a good self-deprecating joke."
But Tennessee County Commissioner Chris D. Jackson posted a clip showing a very different presidential reaction to a crying child. In it, we see Donald Trump telling a mom, "That's okay, you can get the baby out of here." Then, to the crowd, he said, "I think she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I'm speaking!"