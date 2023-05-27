Blake Lively's On-Set Ensemble Has Fans Seeing Double (& We're Not Here For This Layered Look)

There's a fine line between dressing quirky and trying a bit too hard, and we're afraid Blake Lively has just crossed that line.

The "Gossip Girl" alum is set to play Lily Bloom, the compassionate, red-haired lead from Colleen Hoover's popular 2016 novel "It Ends With Us" (via Deadline). With a movie adaptation on the way, fans of the novel are excited to see the characters, especially Lily, jump off the page and come to life.

Just... not dressed like this. Fans are not happy (to say the least) with the latest pics that have surfaced of the actor on the set of her new film. We regretfully have to pass Lively and her stylists an L for the travesty we all witnessed. If you know how to layer your clothing, your outfit can look super fashionable and chic. Unfortunately, this was not the case for Lively's layered bottoms, which left spectators unimpressed.