Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets Directors On Their New Docuseries - Exclusive Interview

It's great to connect with you guys. I watched the series, and it's really powerful.

Olivia Crist: Thank you.



Julia, You've been part of documenting an incredible range of stories, from the Fyre Festival to the Murdaugh Murders to a series on Trayvon Martin. What led you to pursue the kind of story that you tell in "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets"?

Julia Willoughby Nason: Thank you so much. "Shiny Happy People" struck a chord with me because it is investigating a veneer of happiness and idealism of the American dream and seeing what's underneath that, which goes to the core of all of my work in terms of understanding systems of abuse and the enablers surrounding that.

Olivia, what drew you to this project?

Crist: For this one in particular, the Duggars are a jumping-off point to the larger story here, which is the IBLP — the Institute in Basic Life Principles, which was founded by a man named Bill Gothard — and exposing the abuse and the abusive practices that are happening within this cult. While you might know the Duggars from their time on television, the story reveals that what you don't know is what was lying beneath the surface of this shiny, happy veneer.

Absolutely. If either of you were to summarize the IBLP for someone trying to understand the institution as a whole, what would you say?

Crist: It boils down to this principle of authority and authoritarianism. In the Institute in Basic Life Principles and through their homeschooling program, ATI [Advanced Training Institute] ... Lots of acronyms here; that's classic cult. But it boils down to the men in the family and the men in leadership having ultimate and absolute authority, and the women and children submitting to that authority. When you have a structure like that, it's rife with abuse.

After seeing more people speaking out about their experiences with the IBLP, does it seem like other members of the Duggar family might ever talk about their upbringing? I know you had some family members in the docuseries.

Willoughby Nason: I would hope so. I would hope that this would encourage people — all people — who feel oppressed and feel isolated and seemingly not having a voice to practice using their voice as a way to continue to shed light on these authoritarian, patriarchal systems.

Crist: It's key here that there is a large community. There is a way out. That's the hopeful message that we end the series with — there's a community that will catch you if you want to get out of this cult or get out of an abusive system like it.