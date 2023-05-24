Jill Duggar Dillard Is Risking Everything To Tell Her Truth — And We Love Her For It

"Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" may come as a shock to those who think of the Duggars as the perfect all-American Christian family. The Amazon Prime docuseries, which will stream from June 2, is an exposé of the popular "19 Kids & Counting" clan and their controversial church.

Ex-members of The Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) call it cult-like. Founder Bill Gothard demanded perfect obedience to his authority, teaching followers that living by his rules was the only way to please God and guarantee a spot in heaven. As an ex-member explains in the series, the Duggars became a "walking advertisement" for the IBLP through their TLC reality show. Even the producers of the documentary admitted to People they were "shocked" by the "far-reaching ideology" of the church and its toxic culture; they warn there are darker secrets that have yet to be revealed.

Many viewers will be tuning in to "Shiny Happy People" specifically to hear what Jill Duggar Dillard has to say. The fourth of the 19 Duggar children agreed to appear on the series and share her thoughts about growing up in a family where the IBLP's rules were law, and in which her wishes were disregarded for the sake of good TV. It's a huge risk for her to take and with no gain to herself. In fact, she has a lot to lose, and it's hard not to admire her courage and hope her story serves as an inspiration to others.