One Royal Expert Believes Princess Anne Is 'Furious' With Prince Harry (Despite Coronation Closeness)

It's been several weeks since King Charles' Coronation, but conversations surrounding the notable day are still underway. Given the controversy leading up to it, mainly around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ongoing feud with the royal family, there was much speculation about whether they would attend the ceremony. Though Meghan opted to stay in California with the couple's children, Harry did indeed show up to show his support for his father. He didn't participate in the coronation, but some believe the royal family was protecting him.

That opinion may come as a surprise since the royal family has often been displeased with the Duke of Sussex's media appearances. Between making claims about the racism Meghan faced and stepping away from life as a royal, Harry's relationship with his family has been strained. Yet, it appears he does have an ally in Princess Anne. They were seen at the coronation having a brief conversation, during which Harry smiled at her. However, a royal expert believes Princess Anne still harbors negative feelings about certain things he has done.