Expert Believes Prince Harry's Small Coronation Role Is Royal Family Protecting Him

As Buckingham Palace prepares for King Charles' May 6, 2023 coronation, many have wondered if Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be one of the ceremony's 2,000 attendees. In early 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced that they were going to step back from their royal roles. The couple left the UK for California, and a year later, Buckingham Palace revealed that Harry and Meghan had left the royal family for good. In the years since, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opened up about their departure, famously in a bombshell interview with Oprah and their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan."

In the latter, the pair explained that they were suffering under the constant media scrutiny they were receiving. Harry and Meghan stated that they felt they had no support or protection from the royal family. They also allege that the royal family leaked information about them to the press and exploited them. Harry discussed these issues further in his 2023 memoir "Spare." Needless to say, the notoriously confidential royal family is less than thrilled that Harry and Meghan have been airing out their dirty laundry. Harry reportedly has a strained relationship with his father and brother, Prince William.

Nevertheless, Buckingham Palace announced shortly before Charles' coronation that Harry was planning to attend his father's big day without Meghan. However, Harry will not have an official role in the coronation.