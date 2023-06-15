How To Find The Right Shapewear Size For You

You may have heard stories of shapewear nightmares. For example, wearing a piece that's too tight for too long and feeling woozy because of it, or having a piece show bulge rather than erase it. Shapewear can be frustrating, but it doesn't have to be.

While it does come in various figure-fitting forms, colors, and sizes, figuring out what style to wear and when to wear it doesn't need to be a complex chore. Rather, it can become a simple task. "I look at it like clothing is the art and Spanx shapers and smoothers are the canvas," Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, told SELF. "You have to have the right canvas for the painting to turn out!"

Finding your size, measurements, and color can be a fun activity — knowing what specifically to look for makes searching much easier. Whether you're looking for something to smooth things out for a formal dress or something to wear Spanx daily with jeans, there's a piece of shapewear out there. Here's how to discern what's right for fitting you.