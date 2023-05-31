Al Pacino And Noor Alfallah's Relationship Timeline (Including Their Surprise Baby News)

Most of us know Al Pacino from his iconic work in "The Godfather," but he's about to be a father again at the ripe old age of 83. It's been reported that the actor and his 29-year-old partner, Noor Alfallah, are expecting a baby together. While this is Alfallah's first child, it will be Pacino's fourth. Pacino has two children with actor Beverly D'Angelo, and one with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant.

In 2014, the Academy Award winner opened up to The New Yorker about his role as a father, explaining that his father left him and his mother when he was only two years old. "It's the missing link, so to speak," he said of his dad. "Having children has helped a lot. I consciously knew that I didn't want to be like my dad. I wanted to be there. I have three children. I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them."

Apparently, Pacino likes being a dad so much that he's ready to do it all over again, in spite of his age. Notably, his friend and "Godfather" costar, Robert De Niro, just welcomed his seventh kid at the age of 79, proving that age is just a number ... if you're a male celebrity, that is.