What We Know About General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher's Airport Arrest
For two decades, Tyler Christopher was a soap opera fan favorite playing Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital." In 2017, he took on the role of Stefan diMera on "Days of Our Lives," but in 2019 he was let go from the sudser. In both cases, Christopher's alcohol addiction would bleed over from his personal to professional life, and cost him his livelihood. In March 2022, he opened up to host Maurice Benard on his YouTube series, "State of Mind," and explained the harrowing toll substance abuse had taken on his life. He blamed no one but himself for why he lost his jobs and stated how on three occasions he nearly died from withdrawal and alcohol poisoning. The actor's life seemed to be turning around back then, and he even announced that he had an exciting project in the works, appearing in the film "Murder, Anyone?" which was adapted from the play of the same name.
In 2019, Christopher was detained for being intoxicated in the parking lot of a Walgreens while attempting to get into someone's car. Shortly after that, he was arrested for public intoxication after reportedly falling asleep in the backseat of an Uber. One of the arresting officers had asked the judge to remand Christopher to an alcohol treatment program, but the judge denied it and the actor walked away with a $440 fine, per TMZ.
Sadly, the beloved actor is facing legal trouble once again.
Tyler Christopher is arrested again
TMZ reported that Tyler Christopher was sleeping in an American Airlines terminal in California on May 26. When police approached, he was reportedly confused and believed he had simply missed his flight. According to the report, Christopher was incapacitated and appeared to be drunk. In the end, Christopher was arrested for public intoxication and walked away with a citation and a court date.
This incident comes on the heels of a horrifying incident involving another "General Hospital" actor, Haley Pullos (Molly Lansing-Davis). In April, Pullos was involved in a car crash after she ended up crossing the median and driving on the wrong side of a Pasadena freeway. Her car crashed into an oncoming vehicle, resulting in Pullos being sent to the hospital where she was arrested for driving under the influence. Police reports obtained by TMZ noted that Pullos was belligerent, allegedly fighting with a firefighter at the scene of the accident as well as hospital staff. She has since entered rehab.
