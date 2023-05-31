What We Know About General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher's Airport Arrest

For two decades, Tyler Christopher was a soap opera fan favorite playing Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital." In 2017, he took on the role of Stefan diMera on "Days of Our Lives," but in 2019 he was let go from the sudser. In both cases, Christopher's alcohol addiction would bleed over from his personal to professional life, and cost him his livelihood. In March 2022, he opened up to host Maurice Benard on his YouTube series, "State of Mind," and explained the harrowing toll substance abuse had taken on his life. He blamed no one but himself for why he lost his jobs and stated how on three occasions he nearly died from withdrawal and alcohol poisoning. The actor's life seemed to be turning around back then, and he even announced that he had an exciting project in the works, appearing in the film "Murder, Anyone?" which was adapted from the play of the same name.

In 2019, Christopher was detained for being intoxicated in the parking lot of a Walgreens while attempting to get into someone's car. Shortly after that, he was arrested for public intoxication after reportedly falling asleep in the backseat of an Uber. One of the arresting officers had asked the judge to remand Christopher to an alcohol treatment program, but the judge denied it and the actor walked away with a $440 fine, per TMZ.

Sadly, the beloved actor is facing legal trouble once again.