General Hospital's Haley Pullos Arrested On DUI Charges After Scary Accident

As a team of heroes averted a world catastrophe, and the fate of Willow Tait (Katelyn Macmullen) is still in question, several "General Hospital" characters have had to sit on the sidelines for a while. Now that things seem to be getting back to what passes for normal in Port Charles, some of the other stories can be brought to the forefront again. T.J. Ashford (Tequan Richmond) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos) have been together for several years, and instead of a traditional wedding, they opted to enter into a domestic partnership via a commitment ceremony in February of 2021.

Molly is the daughter of two legal eagles: her mother is ex-attorney Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), and her father is lawyer Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst). Both parents had also formerly been the District Attorney, and Molly has followed in their footsteps, becoming the current assistant district attorney. While T.J.'s mother, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper), is the police commissioner, his path took him down a different road, and he became a doctor, working at General Hospital. The stability of reliable careers had the two seriously discussing having children, although Molly's recent endometriosis diagnosis may make things difficult for the couple.

But as Molly and T.J. face what's certain to be an uphill battle, a real-world incident may have an impact on the characters' storyline.