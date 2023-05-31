General Hospital's Tony Geary Makes His Soap Comeback (But With A Twist)

While Anthony Geary is best known for playing the iconic and legendary Luke Spencer since 1978 on "General Hospital," he finally left the role in 2015 and retired from acting. The talented and versatile actor has also been in several TV shows and films including, "Starsky and Hutch," "The Six Million Dollar Man," and the 1972 horror film "Blood Sabbath," among many other parts. Geary even played three separate roles on "GH," which included Luke, his startling lookalike cousin Bill Eckert, and Luke's father Tim Spencer, as well as a fourth character, if you include Luke's alternate personality known as Fluke — aka "Fake Luke."

In May 2020, on the YouTube series "Soaps in Quarantine," co-host Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) asked Geary if he could return to "GH," to which the actor jokingly replied, "Okay, you talked me into it!" Luke Spencer has saved the world several times over but was supposedly killed in a cable car accident off-screen in 2022. When it was announced that the world would need saving again for the "GH" 60th anniversary in April this year, fans held out hope that Luke would return from the dead to save the day one last time and then ride off into the sunset.

That sadly didn't happen, but Geary is still showing off his acting chops online, appearing in a 2022 series that many fans may not have heard about.