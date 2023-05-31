Days Star Colton Little Admits His Super Fan Status For GH's Charles Shaughnessy

"Days of Our Lives" fans love legacy characters. There have been so many great characters who have been born to some of Salem's most beloved couples and have grown up to create their own mark on the soap opera. Characters such as Sami Brady, Abigail Deveraux DiMera, Hope Brady, Jennifer Horton, and so many others have all been key parts of making the Salem landscape interesting. Now, fans are getting another taste of a legacy character in the form of Andrew Donovan (Colton Little). Andrew is the son of beloved super couple Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) and Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease). He's also one of the show's LGBTQ+ characters. However, while Little is playing the role of Shane Donovan's son, he has yet to meet Shaughnessy, whom he has admitted to being a huge fan of.

"I'm a huge 'Nanny' fan. So, like Mr. Sheffield. It's over," Little told Michael Fairman during a video interview, referencing Shaughnessy's role in the iconic '90s sitcom "The Nanny," where he starred alongside Fran Drescher. "If we work together he's gonna hate me," Little added.

While the actor didn't give fans hope for seeing an Andrew and Shane reunion on-screen, he did admit that the sudser is exploring more of the family dynamic when it comes to his character, revealing that there will be some "redemption" storylines in the works.