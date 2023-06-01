Why General Hospital Fans Don't Trust Trina's Paternity Test Results

One would think that after helping save humanity from near-total extermination, it would be time for rest and recreation. This is not so for Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) on "General Hospital." After her adventure in Greenland, it's back to more mundane problems in Port Charles, which might be more daunting than battling a megalomaniac like Victor Cassadine. Facing death has caused Trina to reevaluate what she wants out of life. At the Valentine's Day wedding of her mother, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), to Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), a bombshell was dropped — Curtis might actually be Trina's father, not Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) as she grew up believing.

As a result, Trina's whole life has been upended. She was on the fence about taking a DNA test to see which man was her biological father for fear of losing or hurting Taggert. But after she returned home, she decided it was best to find out and put an end to her paternity scandal. So she, Taggert, and Curtis took the test and anxiously awaited the results. Both Trina and Taggert have sworn that they would remain father and daughter, no matter the test's outcome. When the results finally came back, it was discovered that Curtis was her biological father.

Taggert left Curtis and Portia to sort things out while he unleashed his tears of sadness in the hospital elevator.