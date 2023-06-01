Chip Gaines' Anniversary Message To Joanna Couldn't Be Sweeter After 20 Years Together

Chip and Joanna Gaines are relationship goals. They work together, building a home improvement empire, and do family together, raising five children. Their genuine hometown vibe radiates off the screen. In October 2023, the duo will celebrate 20 years of their Magnolia brand. Another thing that is turning the big 2-0 is their marriage. The last day in May marks the end of their single lives. And how fitting for the homemakers that the traditional twentieth wedding anniversary gift is china.

It is no surprise the Waco, Texas pair survived two decades as husband and wife. Chip and Joanna admitted to past marital trouble but never gave up on each other. They first met in Joanna's father's car shop, and it was love at first sight. Joanna told People she was "Starstruck. Right off the bat."

Chip is not shy about expressing his love for Joanna, either. A quick trip on his social media shows Valentine's Day posts and seemingly random notes of affection. But his message for their emerald anniversary really takes the cake.