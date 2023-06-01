Why Al Pacino Reportedly Asked Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah To Take A Paternity Test

Legendary actor Al Pacino broke the internet in recent days when it was revealed that he is expecting a child at 83. The "Scarface" star is having his latest bundle of joy with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah. The two were initially linked in April 2022 when they were spotted out to dinner. However, they began seeing each other in 2020. Since then, they've kept a relatively low profile, though Alfallah did share a photo on Instagram with Pacino in April during a visit to a New York art exhibit. The baby will be Alfallah's first and Pacino's fourth, though he was not immediately sold on the idea of bringing another child into the world.

Shortly after it was revealed that the couple were having a baby, TMZ revealed that Pacino demanded a paternity test. According to a source close to the pair, despite them being together for a while, Pacino had doubts surrounding if he fathered the child, who is still in the womb. Alfallah is due to give birth soon, but the couple has decided to establish paternity before the child's arrival and for good reason.