Why Prince Harry's Next London Trip Won't Include King Charles

Prince Harry is headed back to London in the upcoming days for the first visit since King Charles II's Coronation. The Duke of Sussex will return to continue his legal battle with Mirror Group Newspapers over allegations that they illegally hacked his phone and those of his associates. Unfortunately, he will not be crossing paths with King Charles III during this visit.

The king will reportedly be out of town during his son's visit. While some may view this as another sign of a strained relationship, sources have reported that the father and son have been in contact more frequently. U.K. royal expert Omid Scobie spoke with Britain's "This Morning" ahead of the coronation, revealing that the two were on better terms.

"I don't think people know there has been a somewhat regular pattern of conversation between him and his father since the release of that book," Scobie revealed, referring to Harry's memoir, "Spare." The book was released in January 2023 and documents a host of issues, including tensions with his brother, Prince William. While the juicy read further strained the relationship with his family, it looks like things have slowly been on the mend with Charles. As a result, the king is unlikely to be avoiding Harry, as travel arrangements have simply interfered.