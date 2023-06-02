B&B Alum Pierson Fode Reportedly In The Running As Next Man Of Steel

Bad boy Thomas Forrester seems to have changed his ways lately on "The Bold and the Beautiful," and time will tell whether his change will stick. Matthew Atkinson has played the character since 2019, and has become a fan favorite. While Thomas has a dark and sordid past, one of the character's most controversial storylines happened in 2015 when the role was played by Pierson Fodé. Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) was married to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), yet when things got rocky, she commiserated with his son, Thomas. The two had some alcoholic beverages, but Thomas didn't know she also took antidepressants and began to fade into sleep. They had sex, and Thomas assumed she consented, but when it looked like he may have inadvertently raped her, controversy flew among the fandom.

This strange and twisted story led to the conception of their son, Douglas. Fodé's performance was memorable, and when he left "B&B," he went on to do several more projects, including appearing in "The Real Bros of Simi Valley," "Animal Kingdom," and an episode of "Supergirl," among several others. He's been a successful online presence with almost 93,000 subscribers on his YouTube page, and a million followers on Instagram.

Following in the footsteps of fellow soap star Sasha Calle, Fodé may be donning tights and a cape — if the stars align.