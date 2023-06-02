The Question Kendra Wilkinson Can't Escape Is Also What Keeps Her Motivated - Exclusive

Kendra Wilkinson achieved fame in the mid-2000s starring on "The Girls Next Door" on E! as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends living at the famed Playboy Mansion. Standing out for her humor and authenticity, she landed her own spin-offs, "Kendra" and "Kendra on Top," which followed her post-Playboy life as she got engaged and married to now-retired NFL player Hank Baskett and navigated life as a wife and mother in the years that followed.

After the cancelation of her shows, Wilkinson made occasional TV appearances but largely spent the next several years away from the spotlight. But in 2021, after getting her real estate license, she unexpectedly landed her next show, "Kendra Sells Hollywood," which explores her life as a single mom after her 2018 divorce and her journey to make a name for herself in real estate.

The List sat down with Kendra Wilkinson to catch up on her new career and Season 2 of "Kendra Sells Hollywood" — and, while doing so, we learned about her struggle to escape the past and her motivation to prove to others she can accomplish "more than just being Kendra."

The mom, reality TV star, and budding realtor explained, "I have to work so hard because people are like, 'Aren't you that Playboy girl?' And it's like, 'No, I'm now a mother of two and a real estate agent. Thanks so much. I'm really in real estate, and I'm here to do the best job, to sell your house, to help you find a house.'"