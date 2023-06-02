B&B's Krista Allen Teases Taylor's Next Move In Her Quest For Ridge

After decades of fighting over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) issued a ceasefire in late 2022. Ridge's incessant flip-flopping between the two women finally reached an astonishing conclusion. Instead of allowing Ridge to choose which woman he wanted, they chose themselves. The women formed a pact to not feud over Ridge moving forward, and made an attempt at forming a genuine friendship.

For a while, the friendship was going strong, and they were growing closer every day. However, Ridge's return and revelation that he was working with the FBI to end Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) reign of terror changed things. Suddenly, they were forced to contend with the single greatest obstacle facing their newfound friendship: the man they've both loved. It was easy to maintain the new friendship when Ridge was seemingly galavanting off into parts unknown, but now that he's back, the vibe has shifted.

The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" recently posted a video previewing the friendship between Brooke and Taylor facing serious jeopardy. In the video, Taylor is shown conspiring with Brooke's ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), and it appears Ridge is in her sights yet again. In fact, Allen herself all but confirmed this to be true in a recent tweet. She responded to a fan's comment and assured them that the friendship between Brooke and Taylor is kaput.