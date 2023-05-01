Brooke And Taylor's Friendship Could Go Next-Level On Bold And Beautiful
"The Bold and the Beautiful" recently celebrated its milestone 9,000th episode, and many changes have been happening on the show as it continues to evolve in the 21st century. Although Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has been hailed as a hero for teaming up with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in order to put villainess Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) behind bars for good, he didn't have any luck trying to get back together with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke and her long-time rival Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) had finally decided to end their antagonism and have a team-up of their own: they're now best friends. The duo has also sworn off competing over Ridge, and through Taylor's machinations, Brooke found herself on a date with a younger man, but decided she wasn't ready to pursue another romantic relationship.
That man in question is a waiter at the Il Giardino restaurant named Paul "Hollis" Hollister (Hollis W. Chambers), and he recently tried to woo Brooke to go on another date with him. Brooke and Hollis kissed on their date, and she admitted to Taylor that she really enjoyed it. But after that first date, Brooke and Taylor found themselves hugging and comforting one another. As a result, with their newfound friendship running full steam — and as Brooke tries to resist Hollis' charm – the fans have been wondering if Brooke and Taylor might become more than friends.
Bradley Bell teases about a Brooke and Taylor pairing
Brad Bell, the head writer and executive producer of "The Bold and the Beautiful," found time to speak with Michael Fairman TV about what is coming up on the sudser. Bell touched on many story points including the fact that since the part of R.J. Forrester was recast with Joshua Hoffman, there will most likely be a story centered around the next generation of characters. He also mentioned that, despite Bill Spencer and Ridge Forrester's best efforts to nab Sheila Carter, the villain isn't down for the count just yet.
When the conversation got around to a possible pairing of Brooke and Taylor as a romantic couple, Bell was candid about the thought process regarding such a potentially groundbreaking story. "I was thinking 'What if we went [in] this direction?' I was just kind of watching the actors and seeing if the chemistry is there, like we do with everyone, really," he stated, adding, "So, at this point, we know that Brooke and Taylor can be friends, and we know that they are connecting on a whole new level. So, maybe that could be something. It might happen."
While LGBTQ+ stories are nothing new to daytime television, the fact that both actresses are over 50 — and that their characters have been fighting over men for decades — is definitely new territory that hasn't been explored on a soap opera yet.