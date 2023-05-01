Brooke And Taylor's Friendship Could Go Next-Level On Bold And Beautiful

Brad Bell, the head writer and executive producer of "The Bold and the Beautiful," found time to speak with Michael Fairman TV about what is coming up on the sudser. Bell touched on many story points including the fact that since the part of R.J. Forrester was recast with Joshua Hoffman, there will most likely be a story centered around the next generation of characters. He also mentioned that, despite Bill Spencer and Ridge Forrester's best efforts to nab Sheila Carter, the villain isn't down for the count just yet.

When the conversation got around to a possible pairing of Brooke and Taylor as a romantic couple, Bell was candid about the thought process regarding such a potentially groundbreaking story. "I was thinking 'What if we went [in] this direction?' I was just kind of watching the actors and seeing if the chemistry is there, like we do with everyone, really," he stated, adding, "So, at this point, we know that Brooke and Taylor can be friends, and we know that they are connecting on a whole new level. So, maybe that could be something. It might happen."

While LGBTQ+ stories are nothing new to daytime television, the fact that both actresses are over 50 — and that their characters have been fighting over men for decades — is definitely new territory that hasn't been explored on a soap opera yet.