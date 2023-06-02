Prince William Seemed To Lose Patience With Kate Middleton At Jordanian Royal Wedding

With the exception of fictional Disney couples, most marriages have their ups and downs. Prince William and Princess Catherine met over two decades ago in college, tied the knot in a 2011 royal ceremony, and have welcomed three children into the world. Although their marriage may look picture-perfect from the outside, the Prince and Princess of Wales have their fair share of conflict. "Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it's not all sweetness," Tom Quinn author of "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family," revealed to Fox News Digital, adding, "They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it's not always true."

On June 1, 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein Princess Rajwa in Amman, Jordan — it seems royal families around the world like to keep in touch. As seen on The Daily Mail's TikTok, Princess Catherine enthusiastically spoke to Princess Rajwa before the future king rushed her along with a succinct "chop-chop" hand gesture. Although some commenters were disappointed with his impatience, others found it relatable. "That is such a normal husband move," one user commented under the video.

Ultimately, as far as royal relationships go, others have certainly sparked way more controversy ... We're looking at you, Charles and Camilla.