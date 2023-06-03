Prince Harry's Upcoming Court Appearance Set To Break Century-Old Royal Record

It looks like Prince Harry is making waves yet again.

The Duke of Sussex isn't good at staying out of the headlines. He has laid out many shocking claims in his memoir, "Spare," that include accusations against his brother Prince William, his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and other members of the British royal family. More recently, the prince called out paparazzi for endangering him, his wife Meghan Markle, and his mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, in an alleged "near-fatal" car chase. It's clear the royal isn't shy about speaking up for what matters most to him, so we're thinking he'll feel more than ready to testify during his upcoming court appearance. The case puts certain British media outlets under the spotlight, so it will likely be a passionate moment when the prince takes the witness stand.

Potential repercussions for the accused news outlets aside, Prince Harry's appearance in court is making headlines for another big reason. He's set to break a royal record that's stood for more than a century.