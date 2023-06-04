King Charles Won't Publicly Celebrate Lilibet's Birthday (But His Reported Private Gesture Says It All)

King Charles III faces not only the stresses of being the head of the British monarchy. His family turmoil has bubbled over in recent years as well, with his second son's departure from being a senior member of the royal family. Prince Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare" dove into Harry's relationship with King Charles, causing many to wonder just what it was really like behind palace doors for the father and son.

While Prince Harry did make it to his father's historic coronation, his wife, Meghan Markle, did not. Such a rift between these generations has created a stir of questions about King Charles' relationship with each of his grandchildren, especially Harry and Meghan's kids: Archie and Lilibet. June 4 marks Princess Lilibet's second birthday. While King Charles is not celebrating his granddaughter publicly, his private gift was a special reminder of their family love. Here is how King Charles honored little Princess Lilibet as she turned two years old.