King Charles Won't Publicly Celebrate Lilibet's Birthday (But His Reported Private Gesture Says It All)
King Charles III faces not only the stresses of being the head of the British monarchy. His family turmoil has bubbled over in recent years as well, with his second son's departure from being a senior member of the royal family. Prince Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare" dove into Harry's relationship with King Charles, causing many to wonder just what it was really like behind palace doors for the father and son.
While Prince Harry did make it to his father's historic coronation, his wife, Meghan Markle, did not. Such a rift between these generations has created a stir of questions about King Charles' relationship with each of his grandchildren, especially Harry and Meghan's kids: Archie and Lilibet. June 4 marks Princess Lilibet's second birthday. While King Charles is not celebrating his granddaughter publicly, his private gift was a special reminder of their family love. Here is how King Charles honored little Princess Lilibet as she turned two years old.
Princess Lilibet received a custom gift from King Charles for her second birthday
The toddler's birthday is reportedly being celebrated in Meghan and Harry's Los Angeles home, far from King Charles III and the rest of the British royal family. This marks a stark difference compared to last year, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought one-year-old Lilibet to the U.K. to celebrate at Frogmore Cottage. Nonetheless, King Charles made sure to gift Lilibet a present to honor her special day.
According to GoodtoKnow, King Charles gave Lilibet a "custom-made cubby house" for her birthday. This is no doll house. A cubby house, aka a playhouse, is a miniature abode for children to play in. Though now just a toddler, Lilibet will be able to make memories in her cubby house from King Charles for years to come. In addition to being a sweet surprise for his granddaughter, King Charles' gift also included a special message that Lilibet will always be connected to the royal family and its traditions.
Lilibet's cubby house resembles Queen Elizabeth's childhood playhouse
Named for her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Lilibet shares another thing in common with the iconic monarch. King Charles III reportedly planned to give Lilibet a cubby house that was "similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls," according to Best Products. Only the best would do for his youngest granddaughter, it seemed.
This gift may serve as a reminder that Lilibet has a special connection with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royals, even if her parents are no longer senior members of the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth's old cubby house has been passed down among generations, but since Lilibet doesn't live in the U.K., King Charles decided she would need a custom-made one that resembled the playhouse. The two-year-old is sure to get plenty of fun out of her grandfather's birthday present.