What Life Would Be Like For The Royals If The Monarchy Was Abolished

The following article includes brief references to sexual abuse.

Ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarchy's popularity has dropped to an all-time low. This is largely attributable to the public's generally ambivalent view of King Charles III, in contrast to the queen's seemingly unwavering popularity. "A lot of the monarchy was tied up with the queen," Graham Smith, CEO of the anti-monarchy group Republic, told Time, "and Charles isn't the queen. ... And then there are big shifts in attitudes — I think that in very different ways, [Princes] Harry and Andrew have done a lot of damage to the monarchy, and so the spell is broken." Reflective of the changing sensibilities of the British public, protests swept the streets of London on Charles' coronation day in May 2023. These were swiftly shut down by the police, and Smith himself was arrested for peacefully protesting, leading to greater public backlash. Following his arrest, membership of Republic nearly doubled.

Even those who once adored the royal family are having second thoughts. "When you really put pressure on the notion that this one family has been born into the world, appointed by god to rule over the United Kingdom and other countries of the world, it's a difficult conversation to have," James Holt, a former royal press secretary, said in an episode of Netflix's "Harry and Meghan."

Let's transport ourselves to an alternate universe in which Britain has a referendum on the royal family — or Regxit, if you will — and find out what life would be like for the royals if the monarchy was abolished.