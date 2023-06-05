'With Love' Star Emeraude Toubia On Spotlighting The Latino Community On Screen - Exclusive

Emeraude Toubia is seeing her star rise through roles in "Shadowhunters" and Prime Video's "With Love," and she isn't stopping there. Toubia has also started her own production company and is dedicated to telling women-led stories in future projects. In her exclusive interview with The List, Emeraude Toubia shared that it was her "With Love" showrunner, Gloria Calderón Kellett — who was also behind the fan-favorite series "One Day at a Time" — who has provided major opportunities to explore her creative range. Toubia is also dedicated to helping others climb the ladder on her way up: "I want to continue to create open doors for people, just [as] Gloria has opened doors for me, and take people under my wing as well and create content that I don't see out there."

The cast of "With Love" represents a range of stories, all through the lens of a rom-com series set during the holiday season. Emeraude Toubia told The List what it's been like working with such a diverse and talented cast, as well as how she feels the show and its characters spotlight the Latino community.