Kathleen Gati Sets The Record Straight About Her General Hospital Status

When she first appeared on "General Hospital," Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) was seen as a bit of a mad scientist. Allying herself with villains such as Cesar Faison (Anders Hove), Jerry Jacks (Sebastian Roche), and Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) certainly put Liesl in the villain category as well — particularly when she helped keep Dr. Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) prisoner. She's poisoned, shot, and stabbed several people over the years, and it was only when Liesl finally patched up her relationship with her estranged daughter, Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud), that she started to soften.

When Britt died at the hands of the Hook, Liesl came to appreciate her family even more. It was recently revealed that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) was her niece, and when the young girl learned she had Leukemia, a bone marrow donor couldn't be found. Liesl stepped up and it turned out she was a match. With every intention of hopefully saving Willow's life, Liesl was delayed when the dastardly villain, Victor Cassadine, (Charles Shaughnessy) kidnapped her as part of his diabolical plan to cleanse the Earth of most of its human population.

Fortunately, a group of heroes managed to thwart Victor and save everyone who was captured. While it's still a waiting game, Liesl was ultimately able to donate her bone marrow to Willow. But she hasn't been seen on the show for a couple of weeks, causing fans' collective imaginations to run wild that Gati is leaving "General Hospital."