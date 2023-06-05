Queen Elizabeth's Final Balcony Appearance Almost Didn't Happen (Until Charles Took Charge)

Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, in June 2022, the three-day festivities can be seen as both a celebration of her 70 years on the throne and a farewell to a beloved monarch. On the first day, the queen made three appearances: Two forays onto the royal balcony as well as participating in a nighttime beacon-lighting ceremony. However, Her Majesty felt the need to step back from some Jubilee events, due to her struggles with mobility and a need to rest after the rigors of the day.

As Buckingham Palace confirmed at the time, "The queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," (via Reuters). The longest reigning monarch in British history was absent from the following day's Thanksgiving Service, Platinum Party concert, and Platinum Pageant too. Despite her enthusiasm for horse racing, she also opted to miss that weekend's Epsom Derby. While the world expressed concern for the monarch, Catherine, Princess of Wales provided assurances of her wellbeing.

"She [Kate] said 'yes, she was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday, and she [the queen] had had a lovely, lovely time,'" a fan told PA News. To conclude the celebrations, Her Majesty made a surprise appearance on the royal balcony, wearing a vibrant green ensemble to honor Prince Philip. Given that she wasn't feeling well, the queen was seriously considering skipping this event. Thanks to the persuasive efforts of King Charles III, delighted fans were treated to a three-minute balcony appearance that was the final one of her reign.